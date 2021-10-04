Musical Version of Jodi Picoult's Bestseller Between the Lines Arrives Off-Broadway in June

After being postponed due to COVID-19, Between the Lines, the new musical based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, has a new start date. Jeff Calhoun will direct the production, set to begin previews at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage on June 14, 2022 for a limited engagement.

“It has been a long and winding road, but I am thrilled that we are finally bringing this joyous musical to New York audiences," producer Daryl Roth said in a statement. "As we emerge from these challenging times, I hope that Delilah’s story of finding her voice will inspire us and lift our spirits."

Featuring a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, Between the Lines centers on Delilah, an outsider in a new town and a new school who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

Casting for this staging will be announced later. Arielle Jacobs had originally been set to star in the off-Broadway production as Delilah.

Between the Lines will feature choreography by Paul McGill, orchestrations and arrangements by Gregory Rassen and music direction by Daniel Green.