Kyla Stone on Starring in the Anastasia National Tour: 'It's a Gift'

Kyla Stone is going on a journey to the past across the country as the newly crowned Anya in the Anastasia national tour. As previously announced, Stone is the first Black performer to play the role of Anya in the musical. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper sat down with Stone at the Russian Tea Room to chat about taking on the role, the words of encouragement she received from Audra McDonald and more.

Anastasia marks the professional debut for Stone. "This feels right. It feels like it was earned, but at the same time, it was just such a gift. It's unreal," she said. "The only thing that scares me is how I'm going to make it through without crying every night.It feels so great to sing this score and to go on Anya's journey because she is so strong and she's learning about herself. That's just overwhelming."

Stone joins a roster of former Anyas that includes Christy Altomare, Lila Coogan, Tessa Sunniva van Tol and Judith Caspari. "I get overwhelmed," Stone said of being the first Black actor to take on the role. "It's so great to be continuing this narrative of opening so many doors for so many women and all people. It's really a gift."

As Stone will now be guiding light of representation for so many, she reflects on those who have led the way for her. "Growing up Audra McDonald was number one," Stone said. "I got to see her in concert and I was sitting in the first row. She invited everyone to sing with her and she looked at me and she said, 'With a voice like that, you will be on Broadway someday.' That stuck with me and getting to do this show is a step in the journey."

