Watch the Four Worldwide Stars of Anastasia Sing a Chill-Inducing 'Journey to the Past'

Anastasia is making its way across the world. The acclaimed Broadway musical based on the beloved animated film is gearing up to begin a national touring production throughout the U.S., along with upcoming mountings in Spain and Germany. The three new stars—Lila Coogan of the national tour, Jana Gómez of the Madrid production and Judith Caspari of the German staging—recently joined New York leading lady and Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare to sing Ahrens & Flaherty's Oscar-nominated showstopper "Journey to the Past." The results are soul-stirring. Watch the four talents below and make plans soon to see Anastasia in a city near you.



