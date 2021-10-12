 Skip to main content
Get a First Look of Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh Off-Broadway

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 12, 2021
Ali Ahn in "Letters of Suresh"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Go inside Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh by checking out these production photos of the new play. The off-Broadway production, which serves a companion piece to Joseph’s Animals Out of Paper, opens at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater on October 12. May Adrales directs Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey and Thom Sesma in the work, which was originally scheduled to open on October 4 but delayed. The production reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers—many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. ​Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war. 

Ramiz Monsef as Suresh in Letters of Suresh.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Thom Sesma in Letters of Suresh.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
