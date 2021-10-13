West End Transfer of Life of Pi Announces Full Cast & New Dates

Complete casting and new dates are here for the West End mounting of Life of Pi, a new stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling 2001 fantasy adventure novel. The previously announced production, a transfer from the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, will now begin performances on November 15 and officially open on December 2 at Wyndham's Theatre in London. The show had previously been scheduled to begin previews on June 22, 2020 and open on July 9, 2020.

Hiran Abeysekera returns to the show in the central role of Pi alongside Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin and Commmander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs. Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan, David K.S. Tse as Mr. Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen and Habib Nasib Nader as Cook and Voice of Tiger. They are joined by Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Scarlet Wilderink and Tom Stacy.

Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster, Life of Pi takes place after a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. There are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year-old boy and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh—who will survive?

Life of Pi features scenic and costume design by Tim Hatley, puppet and movement direction by Finn Caldwell, puppet design by Caldwell and Nick Barnes, video design by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Carolyn Downing and original music by Andrew T. Mackay.