Hotcha! Check Out New Photos of Chicago on Broadway

The long-running Broadway hit Chicago is back and bringing its timeless razzle dazzle. As previously announced, Chicago resumed performances at the Ambassador Theatre on September 14 and now we have fresh photos of the cast that is lead by Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart and Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly with Tony winners Lillias White as as Matron "Mama" Morton and Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn. Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse. Go inside the cell block tango by checking out the photos below!

Ana Villafañe plays Roxie Hart in Chicago.

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Lillias White as Matron Mama Morton and Bianca Marroquín as Velma in Chicago

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)