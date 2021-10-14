Check Out the Cast of Freestyle Love Supreme's Broadway Return

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale's Freestyle Love Supreme is back on Broadway for a limited time and now fans can get a taste of the experience with these fresh production photos. The cast features Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Tarik Davis AKA “Tardis Hardaway,” Aneesa Folds AKA “Young Nees,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur the Geniuses,” Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave” and Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch.”In addition to the core FLS cast, there will be special guests that will include Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and more. With its limited run set through January 2, 2022, now's your chance to see the thrilling hip-hop improv show where no two nights are ever the same!