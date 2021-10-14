Watch Girl From the North Country Reopen With a Message from Bob Dylan and More

The cast of "Girl From the North Country" (Photo: Super Awesome Friends)

Conor McPherson's Girl From the North Country, which features the music of Bob Dylan, officially resumed performances at the Belasco Theatre on October 13. Featuring an ensemble cas thtat includes Mare Winningham, Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Lee Williams, Girl From the North Country was the last show to open before the theater shutdown in March 2020.

Go inside the reopening night by watching the cast, lead by Bayardelle, sing the production's final song.

Below, watch the stars take their bows and hear Winningham read a note from Bob Dylan!