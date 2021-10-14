 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Girl From the North Country Reopen With a Message from Bob Dylan and More

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 14, 2021
The cast of "Girl From the North Country" (Photo: Super Awesome Friends)

Conor McPherson's Girl From the North Country, which features the music of Bob Dylan, officially resumed performances at the Belasco Theatre on October 13. Featuring an ensemble cas thtat includes Mare WinninghamTodd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc KudischLuba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrathTom NelisJay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin ScottKimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton and Chelsea Lee Williams, Girl From the North Country was the last show to open before the theater shutdown in March 2020.

Go inside the reopening night by watching the cast, lead by Bayardelle, sing the production's final song. 

Below, watch the stars take their bows and hear Winningham read a note from Bob Dylan!

View Comments

Related Shows

Girl From the North Country

from $39.00

Star Files

Jeannette Bayardelle

Mare Winningham

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Opening Up! See Jennifer Nettles as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway
  3. The Greatest Star! Here's a First Look at Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice
Back to Top