See Tony Winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. as Time-Crossed Lovers in Needle in a Timestack

Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. star alongside Broadway alum Orlando Bloom in Needle in a Timestack, which is set to premiere in select theaters and on-demand on October 15. Directed by Oscar winner John Ridley, the drama follows Nick (Odom Jr.) and Janine (Erivo), who live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart. Both Erivo and Odom Jr. are also Oscar nominees for their performances in Harriet and One Night in Miami, respectively. Bloom, who made his Broadway debut in 2013's Romeo & Juliet, is known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings and The Pirates of the Caribbean films. Learn more about the time travel love story by watching the trailer below.