Cast Set for Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong

This news is so right it's wrong! The Play That Goes Wrong, which resumes performances at off-Broadway's New World Stages on October 15, has announced its cast. The company will feature Jesse Aaronson as Max, Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Ellie MacPherson and Sid Solomon.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces the "Cornley University Drama Society," who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does, as the accident prone thespians battle against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages on February 20, 2019 following a Broadway run that played from March 2017 through January 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design and a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Play.