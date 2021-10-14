 Skip to main content
Watch Clips from Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 14, 2021
The cast of "Thoughts of a Colored Man"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on October 13 at the John Golden Theatre, and audiences can get a sneak peek at what to expect from the new play. Footage of the cast, including Dyllón BurnsideBryan Terrell ClarkDa’Vinchi, Luke JamesForrest McClendonTristan “Mack” Wilds and Esau Pritchett, are now available. Thoughts of a Colored Man takes place over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, where the hopes, sorrows, fears and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. Check out the clips below!

View Comments

