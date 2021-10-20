Dig Into Chicken & Biscuits With the Show's Stars & More on The Broadway Show

Charlie Cooper, Paul Wontorek, Ebony Marshall-Oliver & Alana Raquel Bowers on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"
(Photo: Lindsey Sullivan for Broadway.com)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on October 24 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Hit the red carpet for opening night of Chicken & Biscuits with Norm Lewis, Cleo King and more.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and correspondent Charlie Cooper grab some grub with Chicken & Biscuits stars Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Alana Raquel Bowers.
- Host Tamsen Fadal chats with Broadway’s Eric Petersen about Kevin Can F*** Himself, which was just renewed for season two.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Keenan Scott II about his play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, and its unexpected journey to Broadway.
- Watch The Avett Brothers perform the title song from their Broadway-bound musical Swept Away.
- The Lion King star Adrienne Walker takes The Broadway Show backstage for her transformation into the character Nala.
- Eddie Shapiro shares details about his latest book, A Wonderful Guy: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!