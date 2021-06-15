Watch the Avett Brothers Perform a Song from New Musical Swept Away

A performance from Grammy-nominated folk rock band The Avett Brothers is always a treat, but this one is especially significant. In a new music video, Scott and Seth Avett perform the title track to their previously announced new musical, Swept Away. The musical will have its world premiere at Berkeley Rep as part of its 2021-2022 season,. Performances begin on January 9, 2022. As previously reported, the show, which stars Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Wayne Duvall and Adrian Blake Enscoe, will be directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, Swept Away is set in 1888 when a violent storm sinks a whaling ship and the four surviving souls each face a reckoning. Enjoy the performance below!