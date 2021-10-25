New Dates & Full Cast Set for London's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Starring Janie Dee

The London debut of Christopher Durang's Tony-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is back on. After being postponed from its originally scheduled premiere in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the production, which stars two-time Oliver Award winner Janie Dee, will now run from November 5 through January 8, 2022 at the Charing Cross Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie, opening night is set for November 15.

Dee will play the role of Masha, which was originated on Broadway by Sigourney Weaver. The cast of the London production will also include Michael Maloney, Rebecca Lacey, Charlie Maher, Sara Powell and Lukwesa Mwamba. Dee and Lacey are reprising their roles from a 2019 run at Theatre Royal Bath.

Inspired by the works of Chekhov, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike takes the playwright's classic characters and plotlines and transports them to modern-day Pennsylvania. Vanya and his adopted sister Sonia have lived their entire lives in their family’s farmhouse. Their sister Masha has been gallivanting around the world as a successful actress and movie star, leaving Vanya and Sonia feeling trapped and regretful. Meanwhile, their soothsayer/cleaning woman Cassandra keeps warning them about terrible things in the future, which includes a sudden visit from Masha and her twenty-something boytoy Spike.

London's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will feature scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz and sound design and original music by Mark Bennett.