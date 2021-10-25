Ryan J. Haddad Wins Vineyard Theatre’s Paula Vogel Playwriting Award

Playwright and actor Ryan J. Haddad has been announced as the winner of the 2021-22 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award by the Vineyard Theatre. Haddad is the 14th recipient of the award, which is named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel and is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise. The award comes with a cash prize and artistic development support. Haddad will be presented with the award at the Vineyard's Emerging Artists Celebration on November 12, which is set to be hosted by Is This A Room's creator Tina Satter and star Emily C. Davis.

Haddad is known for his acclaimed acclaimed solo play Hi, Are You Single?, which was presented in the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival and subsequently produced at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with IAMA. His other plays include Good Time Charlie, Dark Disabled Stories, Hold Me in the Water and My Straighties. Haddad has been seen on screen in Netflix's The Politician and most recently wrote the libretto for an episode of Boston Lyric Opera’s streaming miniseries desert in and contributed as a writer/performer to Signature Theatre’s The Watering Hole, created by Lynn Nottage and Miranda Haymon. Haddad is an alum of the Public Theater’s Emerging Writers Group, a 2020 Disability Futures Fellow, and a former Queer|Art Performance and Playwriting Fellow, under the mentorship of Moe Angelos.

Previous recipients of the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award include John J. Caswell Jr., Charly Evon Simpson, Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph and Tarell Alvin McCraney.