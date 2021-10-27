 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Meet Stars from The Phantom of the Opera, To Kill a Mockingbird & More on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 27, 2021
Meghan Picerno & Emilie Kouatchou on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this new episode of The Broadway Show will air in New York City on Sunday, October 31 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
View Comments

Star Files

Russell Harvard

Tshidi Manye

Rob McClure

Meghan Picerno

Kimber Elayne Sprawl
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Broadway's Is This A Room and Dana H. to Close Early
  3. Odds & Ends: Waitress Star Jennifer Nettles to Offer Broadway Under the Mistletoe Concert Tour
Back to Top