Odds & Ends: See Tony Winner Audra McDonald Sparkle & Shine This Holiday Season & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Audra McDonald Stars as Broadway Cares’ Holiday Legends Ornament

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is joining the ranks of Broadway legends immortalized as holiday ornaments benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Captured as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, the glass ornament features McDonald in the jewel-adorned gown she wore on stage at Circle in the Square in New York and Wydham’s Theatre in London. McDonald joins Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon as part of the Broadway Legends series. Head here to purchase the limited-edition ornament and other holiday gifts for a great cause.

Beanie Feldstein's Mom Calls Her Once a Day About Funny Girl Tickets

Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 27 to talk about returning to New York City. In addition to enjoying being back at the theater to see Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme and Nollywood Dreams, Feldstein said her mother calls her once a day to ask about getting tickets to Funny Girl. We get it, Mama Feldstein—we're only 149 days away from first preview! Watch the interview below.

In the Heights Film & More Earn People's Choice Award Nominations

People's Choice Award nominations were revealed on October 27, and there are some stage names on the list. Both the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights and Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, earned nominations for Drama Movie of 2021, while the Daniel Craig-led No Time to Die received a nod for Action Movie of 2021. Cinderella, featuring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, was nominated for Family Movie of 2021. Nominees recognized for their performances included Macbeth-bound star Craig, Hudson, Tony winner Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Ramos, Tom Hiddleston and more. Voting is open through Novemver 17. The awards will air on NBC and E! on December 7.

Beware Hugh Jackman's Boater Hat at The Music Man

Rehearsals for The Music Man, which begins performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20, are underway, and River City's already got trouble. Star Hugh Jackman shared an Instagram video on October 26, revealing that he suffered a minor injury. The Tony winner got hit in the face with his Harold Hill boater hat. "This thing is like a weapon," he joked. Watch the video below!

Taye Diggs to CW Appear in Variety Specials The Black Pack

Broadway alum Taye Diggs will join Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger for two variety specials on The CW that will pay homage to the Rat Pack, Variety reports. The Black Pack: We Three Kings, a holiday celebration, will premiere on November 29 at 8PM ET. The Black Pack: Excellence, which will pay tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. and feature a new Juneteenth anthem, will air at a later date to be announced.

Tony Winner Anaïs Mitchell Announces Solo Album & Releases First Single

Hadestown's Tony-winning composer Anaïs Mitchell will release a self-titled solo album on January 28, 2022. She released the first single "Bright Star" on October 27. As previously announced, Mitchell will be heading on a national tour in January 2022 with her group Bonny Light Horseman. Listen to the first track from Mitchell's upcoming album below.

Vanessa Williams & More to Judge Queen of the Universe

A drag singing competition show is coming to Paramount+, and its celebrity judges are fabulous. Variety reports that Tony nominee Vanessa Williams, Broadway alum and recording artist Leona Lewis, drag luminary Trixie Mattel and RuPaul’s Drag Race star and West End alum Michelle Visage are on the judging panel for the series. The show, which is shot in London, will feature contestants from 10 countries performing for the judges and a live audience. The show will debut on December 2 on Paramount+ in the U.S., and will stream on various services in Latin America, Australia, Canada and Scandinavia.