Return Dates Announced for London's The Seagull, Starring Emilia Clarke

Here's some exciting news from across the pond! After cutting its run short due to COVID-19, Anya Reiss’ adaptation of The Seagull, starring Emilia Clarke, will return, beginning performances at the Harold Pinter Theatre on June 29, 2022 and running through September 10. In addition, the Olivier Award-winning production of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy, will return, playing London, Glasgow and New York.

James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Cyrano de Bergerac is scheduled to run at the West Ed's Harold Pinter Theatre from February, 3, 2022 through March 12 before heading to Theatre Royal Glasgow from March 18 through March 26. As previously announced, the production will run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music from April 5 through May 22. Returning to the cast alongside McAvoy are Michele Austin, Adam Best, Sam Black, Nari Blair-Mangat, Vaneeka Dadhria, Adrian Der Gregorian, Tom Edden, Eben Figueiredo, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Mika Onyx Johnson, Nima Taleghani, Brinsley Terence, Jon Furlong, Tazmyn-May Gebbett, Joseph Langdon, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo and Evelyn Miller.

The Seagull will follow at the Harold Pinter Theatre, officially opening on July 6. Returning with Clarke to the company are Tom Rhys Harries, Daniel Monks, Indira Varma, Sophie Wu, Katie Buchholz, Tina Harris and Joseph Langdon. Additional casting will be announced later.

In addition to these returning productionz, the Jamie Lloyd Company has also announced the appointment of Zawe Ashton, Soutra Gilmour, Mika Onyx Johnson and Nima Taleghani as Associate Artists. This position gives the artists opportunities to develop their own practice and to embed themselves further into the future of the company’s productions and outreach efforts. They begin these roles on November 1.

The Jamie Lloyd Company has also announced the development of new work, with commissions from writers Jade Anouka, Rachel De-lahay, Anya Reiss and Associate Artist Nima Taleghani, as well as a paid industry mentorship program. Head here for details.