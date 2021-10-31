Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal Wins 2021 Emmy Award

Broadway.com, and its parent company John Gore Organization, has received a 2021 New York Emmy Award for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal. The syndicated national television show, which was recently relaunched as The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, was honored in the category of Best Magazine Program (Series). The 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards were presented by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter in a livestream awards presentation on October 30.

The Emmys recognized the April 2020 episode of Broadway Profiles, the first episode of the then-monthly program following the Broadway shutdown due to COVID-19. Fadal hosted from her home office and informed viewers about the state of Broadway theater, including updates on the delayed 2020 Tony Awards, the death of playwright Terrence McNally to the pandemic and Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs initiative. Fadal also talked to former Moulin Rouge! leading lady Karen Olivo, while producer/correspondent Paul Wontorek interviewed Rob McClure about his role in the musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire. Also featured were highlights of Broadway.com's successful at-home reboot of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Reneé Rapp of Mean Girls and Shoba Narayan, the former Wicked star that is now playing Princess Jasmine in Aladdin.

Honored with the win are host/executive producer Fadal, director Zack R. Smith, executive producers John Gore and Rich Jaffe, producers Paul Wontorek and Keith Hurd, associate producers Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan, videographers Kyle Gaskell, Alexander Goyco, Mark Hayes and Nick Shakra and production coordinator Cyd Sacks.

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal can now be seen weekly in 100+ stations around the country.Click here to find out more.

Watch the Emmy Award-winning April 2020 episode of below!