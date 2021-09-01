John Gore Organization's Broadway Profiles Relaunches as The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

John Gore Organization announced today that Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal will now be titled The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. The first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program, the show airs in over 100 television markets weekly across the U.S. The curtain rises on the new season on September 4 and 5 and features interviews with To Kill a Mockingbird headliner Jeff Daniels, Hadestown creator and director Anais Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin, Wicked leading lady Lindsay Pearce and Hamilton star Krystal Joy Brown. There's also an exciting Chicago rehearsal performance from Tony winner Lillias White.

Paul Wontorek, Tamsen Fadal & Charlie Cooper (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The recipient of multiple Emmy Awards, the program offers viewers unprecedented access to A-list celebrities, Broadway’s biggest stars, upcoming shows, tours and behind-the-scenes stories on and off the stage. Hosted and executive-produced by 12-time Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, The Broadway Show also features Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Charlie Cooper as correspondents.

Throughout the pandemic, Broadway Profiles, now The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, remained in production and continued to air a new episode every week, reaffirming its role as a vital news and entertainment source for theater fans across the country. “I’m honored we were able to continue to share the stories of Broadway’s talented and vibrant community, both on and off the stage, throughout the pandemic," Fadal said. “As the show expands in its content and its market reach, we are excited to continue to share the very best of theater with a growing audience.”

As Broadway reopens, The Broadway Show is poised to reach viewers in more cities than ever before, adding 20 additional television markets this season, bringing its total to over 100 markets. The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal currently airs on Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Sunbeam, Comcast Network, Lockwood Broadcasting, Marquee Broadcasting, Aperio Communications, McKinnon Broadcasting, Vision Broadcasting stations and more. The program is also available on Broadway.com. Head here to check your local listings.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tamsen and relaunch our weekly, nationally-syndicated TV show focused entirely on Broadway entertainment,” said John Gore, owner and CEO of John Gore Organization. “What’s more, segments that air on The Broadway Show will have a second life online at Broadway.com, where its impact will be amplified to theater fans all over the world.”