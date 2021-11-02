Odds & Ends: Kristin Chenoweth to Deck the Halls with Holiday Concert at the Metropolitan Opera & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Tony Winner Kristin Chenoweth to Headline in Holiday Concert

Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth will headline a holiday concert at the Metropolitan Opera on December 13. Kristin Chenoweth: Christmas at the Met is a one-night-only event that will spotlight songs from her newest album, Happiness is... Christmas! Chenoweth's longtime collaborator Mary-Mitchell Cambell will serve as musical director with Richard Jay-Alexander directing. For more information and tickets click here.

Zachary Quinto and Calista Flockhart to Star in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Geffen Playhouse

Broadway alums Zachary Quinto and Calista Flockhart are set to star in a new production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, the play will run from April 19 through May 22, 2022. Flockhart and Quinto will play Martha and George, respectively. This production joins the previously announced Geffen Playhouse season that includes Power of Sail, starring Bryan Cranston and Amy Brenneman, and Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue. Also newly announced to the season is Matt Schatz's musical A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill and Fernanda Coppel's King Liz.

Terrence McNally Honored by New York City’s Historic Landmarks and Preservation Center

The late playwright Terrence McNally will be honored by New York City's Historic Landmarks and Preservation Center on November 3. A Cultural Medallion will be placed on the home McNally shared with his husband, producer Tom Kirdahy, for more than 20 years. This comes after the previously announced celebration of life that took place on November 1 and the dimming of theater lights that will also happen on November 3 at 6:30 PM ET.

Jonah Platt Joins Cast of Indie Comedy The List

Jonah Platt, a former Broadway.com vlogger who took fans backstage as he made his Broadway debut in Wicked, will appear in the upcoming comedy The List, according to Deadline. Melissa Miller Costanzo directs the film, which was written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo. It centers on Abby, a woman who is about to get married when she finds out her fiancé Matt (Platt) has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. The cast also includes Chrissie Fitt, Will Peltz, Zach Reino, Halston Sage, Christian Navarro and Gregg Sulkin.

Rachel Dratch & Ana Gasteyer's A Clüsterfünke Christmas Gets Release Date

The upcoming holiday movie parody A Clüsterfünke Christmas, written, produced and starring Saturday Night Live alums Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, has a release date! The comedy, which also features Broadway alum Cheyenne Jackson, will premiere on December 4 at 7PM ET on Comedy Central as part of the network's “31 Day” holiday extravaganza, according to Variety. Vella Lovell and Ryan McPartlin also appear in A Clüsterfünke Christmas, which follows Holly (Lovell), a go-getter real estate executive from New York City who heads out on assignment to a small town to buy up the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn and transform it into a mega-resort. First order of business? She must convince the inn’s spinster owners (Gasteyer and Dratch) to make the sale. Check out Jackson's behind-the-scenes pic below!