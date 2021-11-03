Odds & Ends: Tony Nominee Ephraim Sykes Joins Tariq Trotter's Black No More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ephraim Sykes Returns to the New York Stage

Ephraim Sykes, who was last seen on Broadway in a Tony-nominated turn as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations, has joined the cast of Tariq Trotter and John Ridley's previously announced musical Black No More. Directed by Scott Elliott, Black No More will run at The Pershing Square Signature Center's Irene Diamond Stage from January 11, 2022 through February 27. Opening night is scheduled for February 8. He joins a cast that includes the previously announced Trotter, Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tamika Lawrence, Theo Stockman, Tracy Shayne, Walter Bobbie and Lillias White. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

London's Convent Garden to Get the Frozen Treatment

We can't hold it back anymore! This holiday season, Disney’s Frozen will "freeze" London's Covent Garden piazza in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions. Frozen, starring Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon, is playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the West End. As part of the festive installation, a Frozen Forest will spring up, with snow fall scheduled every hour from noon until 7PM. On November 13, The Ice Co. will also create a series of nine ice sculptures of characters from Frozen, which will be displayed throughout the piazza for families to enjoy.

Derek Klena (Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Derek Klena & More Board Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Lea Salonga isn't the only Broadway alum heading to Millwood! Deadline reports that Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Derek Klena, Lilla Crawford, Kate Jennings Grant, Robert Stanton, Jennifer Ferrin and more will be joining the Tony winner on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series. Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the reboot is based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard. Original Sin will feature a new story and new characters. A group of teen girls find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago—as well as their own.

Broadway Alum Kevin Cahoon Set for Musical Drama Series

Kevin Cahoon, who has appeared on the Great Bright Way in shows like The Who's Tommy, The Lion King, The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Wedding Singer, is heading to a small screen near you. According to Deadline, he and Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral star Callum Kerr are set for recurring roles alongside Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto in Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the show centers on America’s first family of country music, the Romans, who are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy—while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Fairycakes to Close Early

Fairycakes, a new play by five-time Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, will end its run at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater early. The comedy, directed by Beane, began performances on October 14 and was originally set to run through January 2, 2022. The show will now have its final performance on November 21. The cast includes Mo Rocca, Kristolyn Lloyd, Sabatino Cruz, Jackie Hoffman, Kuhoo Verma, Z Infante, Ann Harada, Jamen Nanthakumar, Julie Halston, Arnie Burton, Chris Myers and Jason Tam.