Odds & Ends: Harry Potter Film Director Chris Columbus Wants to Bring Cursed Child to the Big Screen

Chris Columbus on Adapting Cursed Child: 'It's a Small Fantasy'

The Harry Potter film series is hitting a major milestone in a few weeks. The first installment, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, was released on November 16, 2001, becoming an instant box office hit and making household names of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who brought the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley to life on screen. In an interview with Variety, the film franchise's original director Chris Columbus said he would love to try his hand at helming the Tony-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as a feature film. "I would love to direct Cursed Child," he said. "It’s a great play, and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine." A reunion for the golden trio of Radcliffe, Granger and Weasley? Time to brew some Felix Felicis! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will resume performances at the Lyric Theatre on November 12 as a restaged one-part play starring James Snyder, Jenny Jules and David Abeles.

Broadway Alums Cast in Patricia Arquette-Led Series

Bernadette Peters, Eric Petersen, Matt Dillon, Rupert Friend, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett and Christine Taylor have been cast in Apple TV+’s comedy series High Desert, Deadline reports. They will star opposite Oscar winner Patricia Arquette in the half-hour series, which is executive produced by Ben Stiller and directed by Jay Roach. Arquette plays Peggy, an addict who decides to make a new start by becoming a private investigator after the death of her beloved mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. Broadway legend Peters will recur as her mother Rosalyn throughout the series. High Desert is created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, who also executive produce.

Jeff Goldblum-Narrated Doc About Fiddler Coming in 2022

In addition to the previously announced Thomas Kail/Steven Levenson Fiddler On The Roof feature film remake, fans of Fiddler have another screen project ton the horizon. Deadline reports that the Jeff Goldblum-narrated documentary Fiddler’s Journey To The Big Screen is getting U.S. distribution via Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber in spring 2022. The movie tells the story behind director Norman Jewison’s goal to re-envision the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic. Daniel Raim directs the documentary, which will include behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen stills and original interviews with Jewison, Chaim Topol, composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, film critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh and Neva Small.

Kiki & Herb Holiday Show Heading to BAM

Kiki & Herb SLEIGH at BAM, created and performed by Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, will play at BAM this holiday season from November 30 through December 4. The run will mark their BAM debuts. As Kiki & Herb, Bond and Mellman have dazzled audiences around the world for nearly two decades with their popular cabaret shows. They received an Obie Award for their show Kiki & Herb: Jesus Wept and a 2007 Tony nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event for Kiki & Herb: Alive on Broadway.

Seussical Turns 21 with Concert Reunion

Oh, the thinks you can think when you think about Seuss! Seussical is turning 21. In honor of the anniversary, members of the original Broadway cast will reunite for one night only on November 22 for concerts at 7PM and 9:45PM ET at Feinstein's/54 Below. The evening celebrating Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical will include Kevin Chamberlin, Cameron Bowen, Joyce Chittick, Natascia Diaz, David Engel, Sara Gettelfinger, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, Rusty Mowery, Tom Plotkin, Cathy Rigby, Jerome Vivona and Stuart Zagnit. Get more info here.

The Visitor Extends Performances Through December 5

The Visitor, which is based on the independent film of the same name by Thomas McCarthy and featuring music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Brian Yorkey and a book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Yorkey, has extended performances at the Public Theater. Previews began on October 14, and the show, which opens on November 4, will run through December 5. The show stars Jacqueline Antaramian, Alysha Deslorieux, Ahmad Maksoud and David Hyde Pierce.

L. Morgan Lee Wins 2021 Mark O’Donnell Prize

The Actors Fund and Playwrights Horizons announced today that Obie Award winner L. Morgan Lee is the 2021 recipient of the Mark O’Donnell Prize, an annual honor presented to an emerging theater artist. The award includes a cash prize of $15,000, use of the Mark O’Donnell Theater for one week to develop a reading of a new work as well as counseling from The Actors Fund on two of the major challenges faced by emerging artists: how to apply for affordable housing and obtaining health insurance. Lee is perhaps best known for her Lucille Lortel-nominated performance in A Strange Loop and the distinction of being the first openly transgender actress to originate a role in a Pulitzer Prize-winning piece of theater. Lee was cast to portray artist Lili Elbe in a British musical adaptation of the novel The Danish Girl being workshopped in the U.K. She is also developing a new play, entitled The Women, which was seen in Ars Nova's 2021 Vision Residency. Her other credits include new works with Long Wharf Theater, Baltimore Center Stage, 5th Avenue Theater, Musical Theatre Factory and more.

Jason Bowen Completes Long Day's Journey Into Night Cast

Jason Bowen, who made his Broadway debut in The Play That Goes Wrong, has completed the cast of the previously announced production of Eugene O’Neill's Long Day’s Journey Into Night as Jamie Tyrone. The show will arrive at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre next year. Slave Play Tony nominee Robert O'Hara will direct the production, which will begin performances on January 11, 2022, open on January 23 and run through February 20. Long Day’s Journey Into Night will also star Tony nominees Bill Camp and Ato Blankson-Wood as James and Edmund Tyrone, respectively, with Elizabeth Marvel as Mary Tyrone. The production will be recorded and released globally on Audible.