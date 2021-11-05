Mrs. Doubtfire Musical to Make U.K. Premiere Next Year

Hello, poppets! Broadway's newest nanny is heading over to the U.K. next year! Mrs. Doubtfire, which is in preview performances and set to open at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 5, will have a limited run at the Manchester Opera House beginning on September 2, 2022 through October 1. Casting will be announced in the future.

“We are thrilled to announce that Mrs. Doubtfire will make its UK premiere next year," said producers Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson in a joint statement. "Manchester is one of the great cities of theater, and we can’t wait to bring Mrs Doubtfire to the Opera House. We hope audiences will take this hilarious and touching show to their hearts, and promise a great evening for everyone!”

Based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, Mrs. Doubtfire follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team also includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.