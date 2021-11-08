Broadway Reaches Audience Attendance Milestone & Extends Requirement of Vaccines & Masks

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, performers, backstage crew and theater staff for all performances through February 28, 2022. The League had previously announced that this would be the protocol through the end of the year. Masks will continue to be required for audiences inside of theaters, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations. New provisions have also been initiated to welcome international visitors and children under the age of 12 to Broadway houses. These developments arrive following a major milestone: Broadway welcomed its millionth audience member for 2021 during the week of November 1.

Under the updated policy, guests age 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine and present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport; guests between the ages of 12 and 18 may use a government-issued ID or a school ID. Children under the age of 12 must provide one of the following: proof of one dose of an FDA or WHO-approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to the performance date, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time. For international guests, proof of two doses of any combination of an FDA or WHO-approved vaccine are acceptable.

“Since reopening, Broadway has welcomed back over 1,000,000 attendees to theaters in New York City," Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement. "It’s thrilling to see the energy on our stages and in our audiences once again. We are excited to welcome families, children and more international visitors as our borders reopen and tourism to New York recovers.”