Billy Crystal to Star in Presentation of New Musical Mr. Saturday Night at Barrington Stage Company

Here he comes! Billy Crystal is set to star in a presentation of the previously announced musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night at Barrington Stage Company this October. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he played in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same. With a book by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, who wrote the movie's screenplay, Mr. Saturday Night features music by Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green. John Rando will direct the production that will presented with minimal set and costume pieces. Fans can catch the presentation for nine performances only as it plays at the Boyd-Quinson Stage from October 22-24 and October 26-30.

“Billy Crystal starring in a presentation of a new musical – who could resist?” said Barrington Stage Company Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd in a statement.“We are thrilled to present a first look into this exciting new musical in development and welcome the sensational Billy Crystal to our stage. I know our audiences will be delighted to be the first in the country to experience Mr. Saturday Night.”

Crystal is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director. He is known for his films When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers and Analyze This as well as being a cast member of Saturday Night Live. Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with the original production of his one-man show 700 Sundays, which earned him a Tony Award. The Broadway production was released as an HBO special, garnering four Emmy nominations.

This presentation will also star Tony Award winner Randy Graff as Elaine Young, David Paymer returning to his film role of Stan Yankelman, which earned him an Oscar nomination, and Chasten Harmon as Annie Wells.

Mr. Saturday Night is about a comedian's meteoric rise to the middle and all that happens along the way.