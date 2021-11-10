Trading Places Musical to Have World Premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre

Trading Places, a new musical based on the 1983 film comedy of the same name, will have its world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre next year. The new production will feature a book by Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant with music and lyrics by First Date composers Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. Tony winner Kenny Leon will direct alongside Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, Alliance Theatre's BOLD artistic director fellow, with Fatima Robinson onboard to choreograph.

The musical is a modern-day prince and pauper story that follows the lives of a poor street hustler and a privileged stockbroker who are swapped as part of an elaborate bet between wealthy brothers. With the help of a charming and unlikely cast of characters, the pawns team up to take their revenge in a comedic and fitting turn that leaves them forever changed for the better.

Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy starred in the film, which was written by Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod. It was nominated for Best Musical or Comedy at the 41st Golden Globe Awards, along with Murphy, who was up for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. It also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score.

Performances of Trading Places will begin on May 25, 2022 with an opening night set for June 4. The production is scheduled to run through June 26.

More information, including casting and additional creative team, is to be announced.