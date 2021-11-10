Here's a First Look at Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy & More in Paradise Square in Chicago

Joaquina Kalukango, Nathaniel Stampley, Chilina Kennedy & the Chicago company of "Paradise Square"
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Paradise Square is now playing a pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre through December 5. The musical follows the denizens of a local saloon called Paradise Square as racial harmony is undone by a country at war with itself. As previously reported, Broadway performances will begin at the Barrymore Theatre on February 22, 2022 with an opening night set for March 20. Director Moisés Kaufman and choreographer Bill T. Jones will return to the show, which was conceived by Larry Kirwan. The Chicago company features Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, Nathaniel Stampley, Matt Bogart, A.J. Shively, Sidney DuPont, John Dossett, Jacob Fishel and more. Check out photos from the Chicago run below!