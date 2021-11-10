 Skip to main content
Here's a First Look at Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy & More in Paradise Square in Chicago

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 10, 2021
Joaquina Kalukango, Nathaniel Stampley, Chilina Kennedy & the Chicago company of "Paradise Square"
(Photo: Kevin Berne)

Paradise Square is now playing a pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre through December 5. The musical follows the denizens of a local saloon called Paradise Square as racial harmony is undone by a country at war with itself. As previously reported, Broadway performances will begin at the Barrymore Theatre on February 22, 2022 with an opening night set for March 20. Director Moisés Kaufman and choreographer Bill T. Jones will return to the show, which was conceived by Larry Kirwan. The Chicago company features Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy, Nathaniel Stampley, Matt Bogart, A.J. Shively, Sidney DuPont, John Dossett, Jacob Fishel and more. Check out photos from the Chicago run below!

Eilis Quinn, Chloe Davis and the Chicago company of Paradise Square step it out.
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Paradise Square's Jacobi Hall has a moment alongside Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus.
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Jacobi Hall, Chloe Davis, Kayla Pecchioni, Dwayne Clark, Hailee Kaleem Wright, Jay McKenzie, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Karen Burthwright, Sidney Dupont and Joshua Keith command the stage.
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Sidney DuPont and A.J. Shively wow the crowd in Paradise Square.
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Paradise Square's John Dossett, Frederic Tiggens, A.J. Shively, Kevin Dennis and cast take center stage.
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Paradise Square's Nathaniel Stampley and Chilina Kennedy share a moment as Rev. Samuel Jacob Lewis and Annie Lewis, respectively.
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Paradise Square is playing at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre through December 5.
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
