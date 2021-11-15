Watch the Broadway Cast of Company Perform Four Numbers During Their Tiny Desk Concert

Bobby becomes Bobbie as the Marianne Elliott-directed revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company officially returns to Broadway on November 15. Just in time for the iconic show's return to the boards, NPR has released a Tiny Desk concert of the cast cozied up at the new Civilian Hotel. Stars Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Terence Archie, Etai Benson, Bobby Conte, Nikki Renée Daniels, Claybourne Elder, Greg Hildreth, Anisha Nagarajan, Manu Narayan and Rashidra Scott performed four numbers from the musical, including "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "Someone is Waiting," "Another Hundred People" and the opening title number. Enjoy the video below, and then go see Company live at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.