In Comes Company! The Patti LuPone-Led Revival Bows on Broadway

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes company! The new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which first began its Broadway run on March 2, 2020 and was then put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic, is back on Broadway. The Marianne Elliott-helmed production begins preview performances at the Jacobs Theatre on November 15 and officially opens on December 9.

Tony winner Katrina Lenk reprises her role as Bobbie with Tony winner Patti LuPone returning to her Olivier-winning turn as Joanne. The cast also features Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Thornton as PJ and Rashidra Scott as Susan. As previously announced, Manu Narayan now plays the role of Theo, originally played by Kyle Dean Massey.

The cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions and Matt Wall.

The musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Marianne Elliott’s fresh staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This musical features the songs “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side” and “Being Alive.”

Company features choreography by Liam Steel, set and costume design by Bunny Christie, musical supervision by Joel Fram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson, orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis.