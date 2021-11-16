Natalie Mendoza on How Her Time as Monk Prepared Her for the 'Out-of-Body Experience' of Playing Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Natalie Mendoza is currently flying high as Satine the Sparkling Diamond in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This marks a full-circle moment for the actress who also appeared as a dancer in Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film of the same name. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper sat down with Mendoza at the Renaissance Hotel in Times Square to chat about her history with the Tony-winning musical, her time as a Monk and more.

Natalie Mendoza as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Mendoza, who took over the role of Satine from Tony nominee Karen Olivo, has a long history with the production. While she can be seen as can-can dancer "China Doll" in the film adaptation of Moulin Rouge!, she also auditioned for the leading role that eventually went to Nicole Kidman. "It's funny, most people don't realize, but I actually auditioned for the role of Satine when I auditioned for the film," Mendoza shared. "I ended up doing a workshop at Baz's house and in that workshop, there were so many moments that made it into the film. There are moments where she's looking into the mirror that we kind of just improvised. Even Nini's beautiful tango was something that I improvised to the song of 'Roxanne' in the workshop. There are all these beautiful moments that we planted the seeds to in that improvisation and to now be in this production, I realize these gorgeous moments found their way onto the stage. There are so many times where I'm having this out-of-body experience. To suddenly be able to do this is completely wild, and also to be surrounded by the team of creatives who I've worked with before is just so beautiful."

When Moulin Rouge! The Musical resumed performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24, Mendoza was more than ready to take her first bow. "I think one could feel pressure [about taking over the role], but I think there's something about the way life has prepared me," she said. "Many people don't know this, but I was a monk for quite some time. One of the things that I've tried to master within myself is the practice of not being too attached to anything. Not being attached to even what people think; caring about people but not allowing myself to be defined by the opinions of others. Here is a great opportunity to see if I can really do that. I think I do it just by showing up every day in my vulnerability and in my messiness. Allowing myself to be messy during the rehearsal period and just finding who she is authentically."

While Mendoza is at work bringing Satine to life on stage, she knows how important the representation she brings is to those who watch her. "To feel the support and the love is so glorious," Mendoza said. "It really touches my heart when I get messages on Instagram from young aspiring Asian actresses or audience members. The way I developed my character, I didn't want to ignore my ethnicity. As I stepped into the role, I keep my Asianness with me."

Watch the full interview below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program