 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Jenn Colella, Phillipa Soo, Nikki M James, Shaina Taub & Grace McLean
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jenn Colella, Phillipa Soo, Nikki M. James & More Set for World Premiere Musical Suffs at The Public Theater

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 16, 2021

Casting is set for the upcoming world premiere musical Suffs! As previously announced, Suffs will play at the Public Theater next year with performances beginning at the Newman Theater on March 10, 2022 with an official opening night set for April 6; performances are scheduled to run through April 24. Leigh Silverman directs the new work that features a book, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub.

The ensemble cast will feature Jenna Bainbridge, Ally Bonino, Tsilala Brock, Jenn Colella, Hannah Cruz, Nadia Dandashi, Aisha de Haas, Stephanie Everett, Amina Faye, Holly Gould, Cassondra James, Nikki M. James, Jaygee Macapugay, Grace McLean, Susan Oliveras, Mia Pak, Monica Tulia Ramirez, J. Riley Jr, Phillipa Soo, Shaina Taub, Angela Travino and Ada Westfall. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Suffs brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women’s suffrage movement. The new musical was originally titled Suffragist in past readings.

Suffs will feature scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Mike Brun and music direction and supervision by Andrea Grody. In addition to choreographer, Raja Feather Kelly will also serve as creative consultant.

View Comments

Star Files

Jenn Colella

Nikki M. James

Phillipa Soo

Articles Trending Now

  1. Get a First Look at London's Jessie Buckley & Eddie Redmayne-Led Cabaret Revival
  2. HBO to Release Spring Awakening Reunion Concert Documentary in 2022
  3. Disney+ Announces Release Dates for Disenchanted, Star-Studded Pinocchio, Hocus Pocus 2 & More
Back to Top