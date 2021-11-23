Girl From the North Country, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Cinderella & More Earn Grammy Nominations

Nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards have been announced. Girl From the North Country, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers and Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots are in the running for Best Musical Theater Album, with credits as follows:

Girl From the North Country

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers, Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers; Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers; Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

Some additional theater-related nominees include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Olivia Rodrigo, who nabbed a lucky seven nominations, Wicked movie-bound star Ariana Grande for Positions, Harry Connick, Jr. for Best Roots Gospel Album for Alone With My Faith, as well as a few of the nominees for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, including the film adaptations of both Dear Evan Hansen and In the Heights, Schmigadoon!, Respect and One Night in Miami. Nominees for Best Song Written for Visual Media included Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for the WandaVision episode "Agatha All Along," Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for "All I Know So Far" from P!NK: All I Know So Far and Leslie Odom Jr. for "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami. David Byrne's American Utopia also nabbed a nomination for Best Music Film.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 31, 2022 on CBS. For a full list of Grammy nominations, look here.