Watch Tony Winner Judith Light Honor World AIDS Day 2021

by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 1, 2021
Judith Light
(Photo: Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS)

Tony-winning actress and beloved activist Judith Light is speaking up in honor of World AIDS Day 2021. Known as being a champion for human rights in the fight against AIDS, Light gave a speech with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS imploring viewers to honor those we've lost by embracing those living in crisis, isolation, inequity and injustice. December 1 marks World AIDS Day, a day to honor, embrace, celebrate and salute those who courageously stood up, fought back and cared for one another during the first pandemic of most of our lifetimes. Watch the impassioned speech below and learn more here.

