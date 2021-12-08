Broadway Extends Vaccine Requirement to Children Under 12 as Attendance Surpasses Two Million

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will now require vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, effective December 14, in accordance with the new Key to NYC guidelines. Under the updated policy, children in this age range may enter the venue only when accompanied by an adult who complies with the theater’s vaccination entry requirements and has proof of at least one dose of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine. Additional details can be found here.

“With safety and security top of mind, we continue to stress the unrelenting desire that we have to keep our theatergoers, cast and crew safe," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, in a statement. "As of Sunday, December 5, we surpassed attendance with over two million theatergoers and completed over 2,000 performances. We believe that our focus on safety has helped us achieve this milestone. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our theaters with their family and friends during this holiday season. There’s no time better than now to celebrate the return to theater!”

As previously reported, all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, performers, backstage crew and theater staff for all performances through February 28, 2022. Masks will continue to be required for audiences inside of theaters, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.