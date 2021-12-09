See Jeremy O. Harris and the Stars of Slave Play Get Reflective on Opening Night

Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play is officially back on Broadway and you can celebrate by checking out these gorgeous portraits. The return engagement of the Tony-nominated play began performances athe August Wilson Theatre on November 23 before opening on December 2. Robert O'Hara returns to direct the play, which features Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Tony nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony nominee Annie McNamara and Paul Alexander Nolan, all of whom starred in both of the play’s previous New York runs on Broadway and off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop. Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Devin Kawaoka and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham are new to the company playing Kaneisha, Dustin and Phillip, respectively. Check out the reflective portraits below!