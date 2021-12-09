 Skip to main content
See Jeremy O. Harris and the Stars of Slave Play Get Reflective on Opening Night

Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 9, 2021
Jeremy O. Harris
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play is officially back on Broadway and you can celebrate by checking out these gorgeous portraits. The return engagement of the Tony-nominated play began performances athe August Wilson Theatre on November 23 before opening on December 2. Robert O'Hara returns to direct the play, which features Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Tony nominee Chalia La TourIrene Sofia Lucio, Tony nominee Annie McNamara and Paul Alexander Nolan, all of whom starred in both of the play’s previous New York runs on Broadway and off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop. Antoinette Crowe-LegacyDevin Kawaoka and Jonathan Chad Higginbotham are new to the company playing Kaneisha, Dustin and Phillip, respectively. Check out the reflective portraits below!

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy stuns in red.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Paul Alexander Nolan shows off his dance moves. (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood gets serious. (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Devin Kawaoka has some fun. (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Tony nominee Annie McNamara sparkles. (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Jonathan Chad Higginbotham strikes a pose. (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Tony nominee Chalia La Tour and Irene Sofia Lucio get together. (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
