 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

See Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski and a Bevy of Broadway Stars in the New Trailer for The Gilded Age

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 13, 2021
Cynthia Nixon on HBO's "The Gilded Age"

The tea is piping hot in a new trailer for the HBO series The Gilded Age. Jam-packed with Broadway talent, the show stars Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski and comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The nine-part series centers on the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon) in 1880s New York City and is thrust into high society. Audra McDonald, Carrie Coon, Katie Fineran, Kristine Nielsen, Claybourne Elder, Michael Cerveris, Bill Irwin and Denée Benton also appear in the trailer for the series, which will premiere on January 24, 2022. Watch the trailer below!

View Comments

Star Files

Denée Benton

Michael Cerveris

Claybourne Elder

Bill Irwin

Audra McDonald

Kristine Nielsen

Cynthia Nixon
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen, Starring Jordan Fisher, Resumes Broadway Performances
  2. Everybody Rise! See Photos of Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone & More at the Broadway Opening of Company
  3. Jordan Barrow on Joining Wicked as the First Black Boq: 'I've Been Having a Lot of Pinch-Me Moments'
Back to Top