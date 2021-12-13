See Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski and a Bevy of Broadway Stars in the New Trailer for The Gilded Age

The tea is piping hot in a new trailer for the HBO series The Gilded Age. Jam-packed with Broadway talent, the show stars Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski and comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The nine-part series centers on the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon) in 1880s New York City and is thrust into high society. Audra McDonald, Carrie Coon, Katie Fineran, Kristine Nielsen, Claybourne Elder, Michael Cerveris, Bill Irwin and Denée Benton also appear in the trailer for the series, which will premiere on January 24, 2022. Watch the trailer below!