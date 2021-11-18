Watch Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More in the First Trailer for HBO's The Gilded Age

It's a great day for theater fans when two of the "Ladies Who Lunch" are in the same trailer for a fancy, schmancy new HBO series! As previously announced, HBO's forthcoming series The Gilded Age is jam-packed with Broadway talent, and the first trailer is finally here. The show stars stage and screen greats Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon and comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The nine-part series centers on the orphaned daughter of a Southern general who moves in with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook (Baranski and Nixon, respectively) in 1880s New York City and is thrust into high society. Both Audra McDonald and Denée Benton also appear in the trailer for the series, which is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2022. Enjoy the first look at The Gilded Age below!