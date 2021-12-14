Watch the Cast of Company Perform the Musical's Opening Number in Times Square

In comes company! The new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, directed by Marianne Elliott, officially opened at the Jacobs Theatre on December 9. The cast performed the title number on Good Morning America on December 14. Tony winner Katrina Lenk, who stars in the show as Bobbie, was joined by Matt Doyle, Etai Benson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Nikki Renée Daniels, Greg Hildreth, Claybourne Elder, Bobby Thornton, Manu Narayan and Rashidra Scott. Check out the delightful performance below!