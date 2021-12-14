 Skip to main content
Watch the Cast of Company Perform the Musical's Opening Number in Times Square

by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 14, 2021
The cast of "Company" on Broadway.
(Photo: Good Morning America)

In comes company! The new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, directed by Marianne Elliott, officially opened at the Jacobs Theatre on December 9. The cast performed the title number on Good Morning America on December 14. Tony winner Katrina Lenk, who stars in the show as Bobbie, was joined by Matt DoyleEtai BensonChristopher FitzgeraldChristopher Sieber,  Jennifer SimardNikki Renée DanielsGreg HildrethClaybourne Elder,  Bobby ThorntonManu Narayan and Rashidra Scott. Check out the delightful performance below!

