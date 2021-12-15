The Lehman Trilogy Announces Cast for Los Angeles Premiere

The previously announced Los Angeles run of The Lehman Trilogy has found its cast. The production, directed by Sam Mendes, will play a limited engagement at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre beginning on March 3, 2022, following the Broadway run at the Nederlander Theatre, which is scheduled to run through January 2. This West Coast engagement will officially open on March 6 and run through April 10.

Original London and Broadway cast members Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley, reprising their turns as Henry Lehman and Mayer Lehman, respectively, will be joined by Broadway company member Howard W. Overshown, who will take on the role of Emanuel Lehman. Overshown returns to the Ahmanson, having played Louis in Ivo Van Hove's A View From the Bridge in 2016. His Broadway credits include the Tony-winning revival of A Soldier’s Play, Saint Joan, A Free Man of Color and the 2005 revival of Julius Caesar with Denzel Washington. His screen credits include Girls5Eva, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Blue Bloods and more.

The play weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name. The production bowed in London's West End before transferring to Broadway, where it was nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Play. Luca Ronconi directed the Italian premiere in 2015 at Piccolo Teatro in Milan. That production inspired Mendes to stage a condensed English-language version of the play.