Odds & Ends: West Side Story's Ariana DeBose Named Best Supporting Actress by the Los Angeles Film Critics

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Ariana DeBose Wins L.A. Critics Award

Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose is wowing audiences as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake. Now she has been recognized by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association as the Best Supporting Actress of the year for her performance in the film. DeBose was last see on Broadway in Summer and her credits include A Bronx Tale, Hamilton, Pippin, Motown The Musical and Bring It On. Watch Spielberg discuss her performance below.

Season's Greetings from Girl From the North Country

Members of the Broadway company of Girl From the North Country recently gathered together outside of the Belasco Theatre to sing "Winter Wonderland." The musical was ritten and directed by Conor McPherson and features the songs of Bob Dylan. The cast album for Girl From the North Country is nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award. Check out the video below for plenty of holiday cheer.

Go Inside the Caroline, or Change Cast Album Recording

Caroline, or Change's cast album has been released digitally by Broadway Records/Roundabout Records, and we've got a look inside the studio recording session with stars Sharon D Clarke, Samantha Williams, Caissie Levy and more. A physical album is due out on January 14, 2022. Enjoy a fun peek at the making of the record below!