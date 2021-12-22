Watch Caroline, or Change's Caissie Levy Revisit Roles in Frozen, Wicked, Hair & More

Throughout her Broadway career, Caissie Levy has defied gravity, let the sun shine in, let it go and more. Levy is currently playing Rose in Caroline, or Change, which is playing at Studio 54 through January 9, 2022. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show, she joined Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek in the heart of New York's Theater District for a walk through her resume, reminiscing in front of the theaters that were home to shows like Hairspray, Hair and Ghost The Musical. "I almost feel like different parts of myself have been left in each of those blocks," she said. "I feel like it's cool to be able to pause amidst a really awesome experience and also look back and celebrate what came before. I look forward to hopefully playing many more of the theaters in this neighborhood." Levy shared tidbits from each experience.

On playing Sheila in Hair at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre: "We were doing a lot of social action work off stage. It felt like we were supporting what we were saying onstage. It didn't feel convenient. It felt really heartfelt."

Caissie Levy in Frozen (Photo: Deen van Meer)

On playing Elsa in Frozen at the St. James Theatre: "I love a little hair and makeup moment, but I was not expecting to be Elsa with the crystals and all of the things! It was amazing. It was the most special thing ever. Plus, it's the first show I did as a mom. He's only ever known me as Elsa. He just thought, 'This is what everybody does on Broadway. They wear a gorgeous gown, get it ripped off from them every night, belt really high and have people stand up for them.'"

On playing Fantine in Les Misérables at the Imperial Theatre: "I was a little bit famous for hiding in the barricade. Our revival was very dimly lit. So, I would get into parts of the barricade and scare the hell out of some of the cast members—quietly!"

On playing Elphaba in Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre: "On the days that you felt good, you felt invincible in that role. There's very few roles like Elphaba."

On playing Rose in Caroline, or Change at Studio 54: "The show is now resonating deeper and differently. I feel really lucky to play such a great role, coming off Elsa and then transitioning to Rose—two wildly different parts. Rose just tries too hard and says the wrong thing a lot of the time. She has good intentions, but as we've learned this year, good intentions aren't enough. She goes on a really cool, intense journey in the show."

Enjoy the video below, and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.