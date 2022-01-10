Broadway Extends Requirement of Vaccines and Masks Through April 30

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City are extending mask and vaccine requirements through April 30. The League had previously announced that this would be the protocol through February 28. Masks will continue to be required for audiences inside of theaters, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.

These vaccine requirements state that on the date of a Broadway performance, a guest must be at least 14 days past their second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after their single dose of an approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine. Any guest whose last vaccine dose (excluding boosters) is fewer than 14 days before the date of performance must also present proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of performance time. Proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination.

Beginning on January 29, guests age five and older will need to be vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine. Guests ages five to 11 may enter the theater only when accompanied by an adult who complies with the theater’s vaccination entry requirements. Guests age 18 and over must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport. For international guests, two doses of any “mix and match” combination of an FDA or WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine are acceptable. Head here for more information.

“We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of COVID health protocols in all our Broadway theaters in New York. We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies," Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, said in a statement. "Our theaters and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months. Come join us!”