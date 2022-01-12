Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield & More Nominated for 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations have been announced for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and several stage favorites are in the running for this year's awards. The ceremony will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on February 27 at 8 PM ET.

Tony nominee Ariana DeBose continues to gain recognition for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg'd West Side Story by nabbing a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Upcoming Macbeth star Ruth Negga is competing in the same category for her performance in Passing.

Tony winner and tick, tick...BOOM! star Andrew Garfield is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Tony winner Denzel Washington is in the same category for his turn in The Tragedy of Macbeth along with Olivier Award winner Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog.

The Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category sees Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Tony nominee Jean Smart and Broadway alum Jennifer Coolidge vying for the trophy for their performances in Genius: Aretha, Mare of Easttown and White Lotus, respectively.

