The 66th Obie Awards to Include Streaming Theater

Details have emerged regarding the 66th annual Obie Awards, a celebration of off and off-off Broadway theater. Consideration will be given to shows that opened between July 1, 2020 and August 31, 2022. In addition to in-person work, virtual, digital and audio performances will also be eligible—a first in the history of the Obies. The awards ceremony will take place in November. An official date and venue will be announced later.

“The bold, insistent spirit of off and off-off-Broadway has been an inspiration to all of us throughout this particularly challenging moment for live entertainment,” Heather Hitchens, the president and chief executive of the American Theater Wing, said in a statement. “Our mission with the 2022 Obies is to support the stories seen on these stages and celebrate the talent and perseverance of the thousands of arts workers who make up this dynamic community."

The 2022 awards will be co-chaired by Obie-winning director David Mendizábal and veteran theater critic Melissa Rose Bernardo. The judges’ panel for the 66th Annual Obie Awards includes actor and fight choreographer Dave Anzuelo, actor and playwright Becca Blackwell, scenic designer Wilson Chin, Obie-winning playwright Haruna Lee, theater critic and journalist Soraya McDonald, Obie-winning director and playwright Lisa Peterson, Obie-winning actor Heather Alicia Simms and Obie-winning costume designer Kaye Voyce.

Head here to submit a production for consideration.