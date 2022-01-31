Watch Aladdin's Michael James Scott Revisit Something Rotten!, The Book of Mormon, Hair & More

Michael James Scott is a Broadway mainstay with over 15 years in the industry and nine credits to his name. Currently playing the Genie in Aladdin, Scott made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of 2005's All Shook Up. He went on to appear in Tarzan, Mamma Mia!, Elf and Hair. In 2011 Scott was seen in the original Broadway cast of the Tony-winning The Book of Mormon and then opened in Something Rotten! in 2015. When Disney's Aladdin first arrived at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Scott served as the original Genie standby to the Tony-winning James Monroe Iglehart. Scott played the role in the Sydney production as well as the North American tour before riding the magic carpet back to Broadway. Here, the performer joins Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek in the Theatre District as he visits his former Broadway theaters and reminisces about his career.

On bowing in Mamma Mia! at the Winter Garden Theatre: "My very first night of that show I was in an orange linen suit, and I came down for the megamix and bows. I was doing my thing and during the improv I was going to let everyone have it—and I tripped and fell. There I was center stage and I literally crawled off. Behind me all you saw people like shaking with laughter."

On Hair at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre: "It was the summer of love and when I started dating my husband, so I remember the show a lot. It was a beautiful production with amazing people."

Michael James Scott and the cast of Something Rotten!

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

On originating a role in The Book of Mormon at the Neil Simon Theatre: "I was there from the first secret reading. I had no idea what I said yes to. I loved it so much. The material is just beyond brilliant. I was so proud to be part of something that was unapologetic that made people think."

On playing the Minstrel in Something Rotten! at the St. James Theatre: "'My song opened the show and it was just crazy. I got to create an opening number of a Broadway show and be part of that show with comedic geniuses. A lot of people told me it was amazing to see me step up and step out, and I really felt that."

On playing the Genie in Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre: "Broadway is back. We are open, we are welcoming audiences. People are there and so excited. The energy is incredible. You can feel it up and down Times Square and inside the theater. I'm just so blessed to be able to say I'm back on Broadway."

