Martin McDonagh's Hangmen to Make Broadway Return This Season

Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-winning play Hangmen is returning to Broadway after closing in March 2020. The dark comedy will bow at Broadway’s Golden Theatre with performances beginning on April 8 and opening night set for April 21. The production, directed by Matthew Dunster, will play a limited 10-week engagement.

Alfie Allen

(Photo: c/o Polk & Co.)

Hangmen will star Game of Thrones Emmy nominee Alfie Allen as Mooney in his Broadway debut. The role had previously been played on Broadway by Dan Stevens and off-Broadway by Johnny Flynn. Allen's theater credits include The Spoils in the West End and Equus at Chichester Festival Theatre. The cast will also feature David Threlfall as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Albert, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Andy Nyman as Syd and Ryan Pope as Charlie, with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

In his small pub in the North of England in the mid-1960s, Harry (Threlfall) is something of a local celebrity. But what’s the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they’ve abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars, people are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news when an intriguing stranger, Mooney (Allen), from London—with a very different wardrobe and motive—enters their world.

Hangmen arrived on Broadway in 2020 following a 2018 United States premiere at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, which followed an Olivier-winning 2016 mounting in London's West End and a 2015 world premiere at the Royal Court Theatre. Dunster has served as the director for each production.