 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Minutes Delays Broadway Return by Two Weeks

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 1, 2022
Blair Brown & Austin Pendleton in "The Minutes"
(Photo: Michael Brosilow)

Tracy Letts' The Minutes has delayed its Broadway return by two weeks. Originally scheduled to begin performances on March 19 and open April 7, the production will now begin previews at Studio 54 on April 2 and open on April 17.

Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid joins the company as Mr. Peel, a role originally play by Armie Hammer. The play's returning Broadway cast features Letts, Jessie MuellerBlair BrownIan BarfordSally MurphyK. Todd FreemanAustin PendletonCliff ChamberlainDanny McCarthy and Jeff Still.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

View Comments

Related Shows

The Minutes

from $39.00

Star Files

Ian Barford

Blair Brown

Cliff Chamberlain

K. Todd Freeman

Tracy Letts

Danny McCarthy

Jessie Mueller

Sally Murphy

Austin Pendleton

Noah Reid

Jeff Still
View All (11)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Hits Number One on Billboard Hot 100
  2. Lisa Howard Joins the Wicked National Tour as Madame Morrible
  3. Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Spidey Sense Was Tingling About Andrew Garfield
Back to Top