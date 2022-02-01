The Minutes Delays Broadway Return by Two Weeks

Tracy Letts' The Minutes has delayed its Broadway return by two weeks. Originally scheduled to begin performances on March 19 and open April 7, the production will now begin previews at Studio 54 on April 2 and open on April 17.

Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid joins the company as Mr. Peel, a role originally play by Armie Hammer. The play's returning Broadway cast features Letts, Jessie Mueller, Blair Brown, Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, K. Todd Freeman, Austin Pendleton, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy and Jeff Still.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes takes a hard look at the innerworkings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.