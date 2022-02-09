Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Considers a Broadway Future for Encanto

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Will Encanto Come to Broadway?

Is "Bruno" Broadway bound? Fresh from receiving Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score and Best Original Song (for “Dos Oruguitas,” not the chart-topper "We Don't Talk About Bruno"), Encanto may have a future on the stage. E! News spoke with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who could EGOT on March 27 if “Dos Oruguitas” takes home the trophy, about whether Disney may bring Encanto to Broadway. "I think it weirdly lends itself well. They don't always, you know? Like, I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean," he said. "My first draft of the last song in the movie, 'All of You,' was like seven minutes long. It was so late in production that they were like, 'Lin, we won't make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.' So, I've got the Broadway finale in the chamber." Watch the trailer for Encanto below.

The Barrow Group to Open Performing Arts Center

The Barrow Group will open a new performing arts center at 520 8th Avenue in April. At the start of the pandemic, the organization exited its former arts center at 312 West 36 Street and pivoted to training and artist development programs online, serving more than 5,200 professional, beginner and youth actors, writers and directors. Its new home will include a 60-seat theater, five sound-attenuated studios, offices and a large community space. Renovations are expected to begin this month. “One of The Barrow Group’s central purposes is to empower artists, whether it be in an off-Broadway production, a reading or a virtual workshop," Executive Director Robert Yu Serrell said. "This purpose and our commitment to accessibility, inclusion and excellence guided us through the pandemic and is the backbone of our new performing arts center." Learn more here.

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story

(Photo: c/o 20th Century Studios)

West Side Story Will Be Available to Stream on March 2

Something's coming, something good! Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which garnered seven Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ and HBO Max in less than a month. Starring Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Ariana DeBose as Anita, Michael Faist as Riff and Rita Moreno as Valentina and featuring a screenplay by Tony Kushner, the fresh take on Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical will be available to stream on March 2.

Anthony Ramos

(Photo: Cristobal Vivar)

Anthony Ramos Joins Marvel Series Ironheart

Hamilton alum and In the Heights star Anthony Ramos has joined the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart at Disney+, according to Deadline. Details of Ramos' role in the show, which will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man, are being kept under wraps. As previously reported, Ramos will also star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is set for release on June 9, 2023.