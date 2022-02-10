Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series, Starring Josh Gad & Luke Evans, Put on Indefinite Hold

The previously announced Beauty and the Beast prequel series that was set to star Josh Gad and Luke Evans reprising their roles as LeFou and Gaston, respectively, has been put on hold. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made due to delays with creative elements and scheduling challenges with its cast. Gad and Evans shared their thoughts on Twitter.

This is a very sad message for us to tweet. We are devastated. Goodbye, for now, from Gaston and Le fou ❤️ — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) February 10, 2022

Sadly, ‘Tis true. We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn’t meant to be… for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 10, 2022

The untitled series was going to be set years before the Beast and Belle’s romance and follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's stepsister, Tilly (Briana Middleton). After a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, the trio go on a journey filled with romance, comedy and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

Broadway's Jelani Alladin and Fra Fee were also announced to join the production. The eight-episode limited musical series was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with all three serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. Tony nominee Liesl Tommy was set to executive produce and direct the pilot.